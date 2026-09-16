Hikmet Hajiyev highlights Caucasian Albania’s Christian heritage in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. In Karabakh and other parts of Azerbaijan, the footprint of the Christian heritage of Caucasian Albania can be seen.

This was noted by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, in a post on his X account regarding his speech at the Arab Media Forum.

"At the Arab Media Forum, I spoke about the ancient Kingdom of Caucasian Albania and its rich Christian heritage, whose enduring and particularly significant footprint can be seen in Karabakh and other parts of Azerbaijan. I highlighted Azerbaijan’s centuries-old tradition of multiculturalism and religious coexistence, as well as our country’s commitment to protecting, preserving, and restoring its rich cultural and religious heritage, irrespective of its origin or faith. I also addressed the extensive destruction, desecration, and alteration of Azerbaijan’s religious and cultural heritage during the years of occupation, stressing the importance of safeguarding historical truth and preserving cultural heritage for future generations. The panel I shared with the Foreign Minister of Georgia and the Minister of Economy and Tourism of the UAE, moderated by the CEO of Euronews," the post reads.