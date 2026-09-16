Azerbaijan's Central Bank and IsDB discuss prospects for co-op through 2031

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group discussed prospects for cooperation for 2027–2031.

This was reported in a statement released by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, following the meeting between Tarlan Rasulov, Director General of the CBA, and the IDB Group delegation led by Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, the Group’s assessment mission to Azerbaijan.

According to the bank’s statement, the meeting covered the macroeconomic situation in Azerbaijan, ongoing reforms in the financial sector, and measures to expand financial inclusion.

“The parties also reviewed initiatives being implemented in Azerbaijan to develop Islamic finance and existing opportunities in this area.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the prospects for further cooperation with the Central Bank and the implementation of joint initiatives as part of the preparation of the Partnership Strategy between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the IBR for 2027–2031,” the bank reported.

Meanwhile, according to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy, the IsDB Group has financed 84 projects in Azerbaijan totaling approximately $1.8 billion, covering various sectors, including energy, infrastructure, agriculture, water resources, transportation, and financial services.

The partnership strategy between Azerbaijan and the IsDB Group for 2027–2031 is aligned with the document “Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development” and the bank’s strategic framework program for 2026–2035.