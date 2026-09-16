ABB holds meeting with partners to develop communications

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. A meeting was held with ABB’s partners to further develop communications with them and gather valuable feedback on the products and services offered by the Bank. More than 80 ABB partners participated in the meeting. During the event, the Bank’s “Buy Now, Pay Later!” service was presented to the participants.

It should be noted that this is a new service that enables customers to purchase products at partner stores with financing directly at the point of sale. The seller directs the customer to the “ABB mobile” application through a dedicated platform provided by the Bank. After entering the required information to use the “Buy Now, Pay Later!” service and signing the documents via SİMA through the application, the customer can purchase the desired product and repay the amount in installments.

During the event, partners’ questions regarding the service were answered. Their feedback and suggestions were collected, and an exchange of views took place on various initiatives. Several ABB partners were presented with awards in relevant categories for their effective and long-term cooperation with the Bank across different areas.

Following this, an intellectual game in the “What? Where? When?” format was organized for partners by ABB’s Intellectual Club. The winners who took first, second, and third places were awarded prizes. The meeting concluded with a business dinner.

Information about Bank ABB’s modern, useful and universal products and services is available at the Bank’s branches and service points, on the official website https://abb-bank.az/, through the Information Center by calling 937, as well as on the Bank’s official corporate social media pages.