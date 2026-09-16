Flydubai expands cargo network with Kazakhstan-UAE flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. UAE's Flydubai plans to launch cargo flights between Almaty and Dubai from October 2, 2026.

This was announced in a statement published by Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport.

According to the Ministry, the flights on the Almaty-Dubai-Almaty route will operate once a week using Boeing 737 aircraft and will carry import and export cargo between Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates.

The launch of cargo flights is expected to expand opportunities for trade and economic ties between the two countries and provide additional logistics options for Kazakh businesses.

"The development of air cargo transportation is one of Kazakhstan's priorities in strengthening its transport and logistics potential, increasing its transit attractiveness and further developing aviation hubs in the country", the Ministry of Transport said.

According to the country's Bureau of National Statistics, Kazakhstan’s transport sector carried 625.7 million tons of cargo in the period from January through August 2026, up 0.6% from the same period in 2025. Cargo turnover increased 0.8% year-on-year to 342.6 billion ton-kilometers. The physical volume index for transport and warehousing services reached 107.3% in January-August 2026 compared with the same period last year.

Railways accounted for 218.8 million tons of cargo, down 1.8% year-on-year. At the same time, rail cargo turnover increased 1.7% to 194.4 billion ton-kilometers. Road transport saw cargo volumes increase 5.2%, while road cargo turnover grew 6.8% year-on-year.

Pipeline transport carried 170.3 million tons of cargo, down 2.3% from January-August 2025. Its cargo turnover decreased 2.4% to 114.6 billion ton-kilometers. Inland waterway transport carried 193,500 tons of cargo, 1.5 times more than in the same period last year.

Maritime and coastal transport handled 2.77 million tons of cargo, up 11.3% year-on-year. Cargo turnover increased 22.3% to 1.41 billion ton-kilometers.