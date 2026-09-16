Participants of int'l conference on Sheikh Bakuvi visit Khojaly genocide complex (PHOTO)

KHOJALY, Azerbaijan, September 16. Participants of the international scientific-practical conference dedicated to the prominent Azerbaijani scholar and theologian-philosopher Sheikh Seyid Yahya Bakuvi Shirvani have visited the Khojaly Genocide Memorial Complex in Khojaly city within the framework of the 7th meeting of the Council of Heads of Muslim Religious Boards of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

This was reported by the public relations department of Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts.

The guests were welcomed by Sabuhi Gahramanov, Deputy Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts. Gahramanov briefed the guests on the restoration and construction work underway in the city of Khojaly, the return of the population to their native lands, and the modern infrastructure being established there. The delegation was further informed that the Khojaly Genocide Memorial Complex was created to perpetuate the memory of the tragedy's victims and to convey the truth about Khojaly to future generations. The foundation of the complex was laid on February 26, 2024, with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev. The establishment of the Khojaly Genocide Memorial Complex in the city of Khojaly was formalized by a relevant decree of the Head of State on February 25, 2025.

The information was also provided that the complex, located on the Khojaly-Asgaran highway, was established by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The memorial complex’s exhibition presents information not only on the tragedy committed in Khojaly on the night of February 25–26, 1992, but also on the city's history and geographical significance, as well as life in Khojaly and the daily existence of the civilian population prior to the tragedy. During the complex tour, participants were provided with detailed information about the crimes committed against the civilian population during the Khojaly genocide. The information noted that, as a result of the tragedy, hundreds of civilians were killed, wounded, taken prisoner, or went missing, and the city was destroyed. Conference participants paid their respects to the victims of the Khojaly genocide at the memorial complex. As part of the visit, the guests also familiarized themselves with the restoration and reconstruction work being carried out in Khojaly city.