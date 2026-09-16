Sadyr Japarov calls for concrete Korean investment projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov called on Korean businesses to focus on implementing concrete joint projects, attracting investment and transferring advanced technologies.

According to the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov made the statement on September 16 during a special session of the business summit held as part of the first Central Asia–Republic of Korea Summit in Seoul.

"Sadyr Japarov urged participants to shift the focus from discussions to the implementation of concrete joint projects, placing special emphasis on developing business partnerships, attracting investment, and transferring advanced technologies. He stressed that the key criteria for the success of the business meeting should be the number of contracts signed, jobs created, and production facilities launched," the statement said.

The head of state noted that the key indicators of the success of the business meeting should be the number of contracts signed, jobs created and production facilities launched.

Furthermore, Sadyr Japarov also emphasized the importance of production localization and technology transfer.

The President said that Kyrgyzstan is offering Korean investors a portfolio of interconnected projects and is ready to provide support based on a “single-window” principle — from making an investment decision to launching production.

He noted that the expansion of intra-regional trade, industrial cooperation and transport infrastructure is increasing Central Asia’s interconnectedness and creating additional opportunities for long-term investment.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov is participating in the first Central Asia–Republic of Korea Summit in Seoul on September 16–17. The summit brings together the leaders of South Korea and the five Central Asian countries — Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan — marking the first elevation of the Korea–Central Asia dialogue to the leaders’ level. The meeting is focused on expanding cooperation in areas including trade and investment, industry, energy, transport, digitalization, technology and human capital.

In recent years, bilateral contacts have also focused on attracting Korean investment and technology to Kyrgyzstan and strengthening cooperation in infrastructure and industrial development.

The current summit provides a regional platform for Kyrgyzstan and South Korea to discuss practical areas of cooperation and potential joint projects, while Seoul is seeking to further institutionalize and expand its engagement with the five Central Asian countries.