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Azerbaijan Table Tennis Federation re-elects Shahin Mustafayev as its president

Azerbaijan News 16 September 2026 16:54 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan Table Tennis Federation re-elects Shahin Mustafayev as its president
Photo: Azerbaijan Table Tennis Federation
Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Shahin Mustafayev, has been re-elected as President of the Azerbaijan Table Tennis Federation (ATTF).

This was announced in the federation's statement.

According to the statement, Mustafayev, who has led the federation since 2014, will continue his effective work over the next 4 years to further develop table tennis in Azerbaijan, achieve greater success for athletes on the international stage, and cultivate promising new players.

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