Sadyr Japarov outlines five key areas of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and South Korea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov identified energy, transport and industrial cooperation, tourism and the agro-industrial sector, human capital and digital technologies as priority areas of cooperation with South Korea.

According to the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan, Japarov made the statement on September 16 during a special session of the business summit held as part of the first Central Asia–Republic of Korea Summit in Seoul.

In the energy sector, Kyrgyzstan invited Korean companies to participate in the construction of the Kambarata HPP-1, new hydropower plants and the modernization of existing facilities.

In the transport and industrial sectors, the focus is on the creation of industrial parks and logistics centers along the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway.

Furthermore, in the tourism sector, Kyrgyzstan proposed participation in the Ala-Too Resort year-round mountain resort project, as well as the development of hotel and cable transport infrastructure.

Particular attention was paid to specialist training, joint educational programs, digital technologies, artificial intelligence and support for technology startups.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov is participating in the first Central Asia–Republic of Korea Summit in Seoul on September 16–17. The summit brings together the leaders of South Korea and the five Central Asian countries — Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan — marking the first elevation of the Korea–Central Asia dialogue to the leaders’ level. The meeting is focused on expanding cooperation in areas including trade and investment, industry, energy, transport, digitalization, technology and human capital.

In recent years, bilateral contacts have also focused on attracting Korean investment and technology to Kyrgyzstan and strengthening cooperation in infrastructure and industrial development.

The current summit provides a regional platform for Kyrgyzstan and South Korea to discuss practical areas of cooperation and potential joint projects, while Seoul is seeking to further institutionalize and expand its engagement with the five Central Asian countries.