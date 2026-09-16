Kyrgyzstan invites S. Korean investors to join Ala-Too Resort project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Kyrgyzstan has invited South Korean investors to participate in the implementation of the Ala-Too Resort year-round mountain resort project.

According to the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan, President Sadyr Japarov made the statement on September 16 during a special session of the business summit held as part of the first Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit in Seoul.

"The Head of State singled out tourism and the agro-industrial sector. In this regard, he invited Korean investors to participate in the 'Ala-Too Resort' year-round mountain resort project and in the development of hotel and cable car infrastructure," the statement said.

President Sadyr Japarov noted the prospects for cooperation in the tourism sector, including the development of hotel and cable transport infrastructure.

Furthermore, the President noted that Kyrgyzstan is interested in attracting Korean expertise and investment for the development of tourism facilities and infrastructure.

Sadyr Japarov also identified the agro-industrial sector as one of the promising areas of cooperation with Korean businesses.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov is participating in the first Central Asia–Republic of Korea Summit in Seoul on September 16–17. The summit brings together the leaders of South Korea and the five Central Asian countries — Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan — marking the first elevation of the Korea–Central Asia dialogue to the leaders’ level. The meeting is focused on expanding cooperation in areas including trade and investment, industry, energy, transport, digitalization, technology and human capital.

In recent years, bilateral contacts have also focused on attracting Korean investment and technology to Kyrgyzstan and strengthening cooperation in infrastructure and industrial development.

The current summit provides a regional platform for Kyrgyzstan and South Korea to discuss practical areas of cooperation and potential joint projects, while Seoul is seeking to further institutionalize and expand its engagement with the five Central Asian countries.