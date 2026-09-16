Azerbaijan, Türkiye explore new frontiers for diaspora cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Prospects for cooperation between the Azerbaijani and Turkish diasporas were discussed.

This was reported in a statement by Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Diaspora Affairs.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Fuad Muradov, chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Diaspora Affairs, and Kürşat Zorlu, deputy chairman of Türkiye’s ruling Justice and Development Party, Member of Parliament, and Chairman of the General Directorate for Relations with Turkic States; the deputy chairman of that directorate, Temel Akürek; and the head of the International Union of Democrats’ representative office in Azerbaijan, Cengiz Ayger.

Providing information on projects being implemented by the committee at the international level, the chairman emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye are based on historical roots, mutual trust, and strong friendship.

In addition, it was noted that the determination, political will, steadfastness, and joint efforts of the heads of the two states, President Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, played a crucial role in elevating relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye to the level of a strategic partnership.

Thanks to this political will, the two brotherly countries have forged relations that encompass all spheres, including the activities of their diasporas, and that are constantly strengthening and becoming unbreakable.

In addition, it was noted that important projects are underway to convey the truth about Azerbaijan to the world, promote our national and cultural values, unite compatriots living abroad, and coordinate the activities of the Azerbaijani diaspora. In this context, attention was drawn to the fact that there are currently 33 Azerbaijani Houses in 21 countries around the world. It was emphasized that several of these houses are located in Türkiye and contribute to uniting Azerbaijanis living there around a common platform, preserving and perpetuating our national and cultural heritage, and further strengthening Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood.

In his remarks, Kürşat Zorlu spoke about the importance of further expanding cooperation among Turkic-speaking states and increasing joint initiatives. He emphasized that the opportunities created by modern technologies are of great importance in terms of more flexibly and effectively uniting compatriots living abroad and coordinating their efforts through unified digital platforms. He noted that the targeted use of digital capabilities can accelerate the exchange of information among diaspora organizations and create conditions for closer cooperation among compatriots living in different countries around shared goals. He expressed his high regard for the projects and programs implemented by the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs in this area.

At the meeting, which was followed by a fruitful exchange of views, proposals for the future were discussed, and realistic opportunities for cooperation were explored.