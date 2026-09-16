GIZ, EU support Turkmenistan’s trade secretariat modernization under TCTC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. GIZ and the European Union have provided modern IT equipment to Turkmenistan's trade facilitation secretariat.

This was reflected in a statement published by the press service of the Turkmen government on September 16.

According to the information, the equipment was handed over on September 15 to the Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan. The equipment is intended to support the work of the Secretariat of the Interagency Working Group on Trade Facilitation.

"The transfer was carried out under a regional program implemented by the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) and funded by the German government and the European Union. The program focuses on developing the potential of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor (TСЕС) and improving trade procedures in Central Asia," the statement says.

The Interagency Working Group, established this year, brings together heads of key Turkmen ministries and agencies. It works on national and regional initiatives to reduce administrative barriers to export, import and transit operations.

The new technical infrastructure is part of the implementation of a memorandum of understanding signed between Turkmenistan's Ministry of Trade and GIZ.

The digitalization of the Secretariat's work is expected to support the introduction of international trade standards and strengthen Turkmenistan's trade and logistics links with regional countries and the European Union, the press release added.