Azerbaijan joins Central Asian security chiefs’ key forum in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. A delegation from the State Security Service (SSS) of the Republic of Azerbaijan took part in an international forum of intelligence agencies in Kazakhstan.

This information was released by the press service of the State Security Service.

Colonel General Ali Naghiyev, head of Azerbaijan’s State Security Service, led the agency’s delegation at a meeting of the heads of special services from Central Asian states and the Republic of Azerbaijan, dedicated to the theme “Ensuring Regional Security in the Face of Modern Threats.”

Speaking at the event, Colonel General Ali Naghiyev emphasized that the participation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, in the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia clearly reflects the strategic nature of bilateral and multilateral ties. He noted that Azerbaijan’s full-fledged participation in this format has elevated relations with the countries of the region to a qualitatively new level, marking a historic step toward strengthening peace and stability.

The head of the State Security Service identified international terrorism, religious extremism, the activities of transnational criminal groups, and the illicit trafficking of drugs and weapons as key risks to regional security. Particular attention was paid to cybercrime and risks to critical infrastructure. A. Naghiyev expressed concern over the active use of modern information technologies by criminal and terrorist elements to target transportation and communications facilities.

The head of the service expressed confidence in the further strengthening of fraternal relations and an atmosphere of mutual trust between the countries.

Following the meeting, the parties reached an agreement to continue close cooperation between their intelligence services to maintain stability in the region.