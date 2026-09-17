EDB reveals Central Asia’s industrial export share in Eurasian region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Central Asian economies sell a share of their processed industrial goods within the wider Eurasian region that, on average, closely matches the region-wide norm — although the share varies across individual countries and reflects different trade structures.

This is according to a report by the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), titled "Architecture of Industrial Transformation of Developing Economies."

According to the report, the Eurasian region as a whole absorbs around 59% of member countries' exports of second-stage processed goods. Within Central Asia, the figure is highest for Kyrgyzstan, at more than 85%, followed by Kazakhstan at 57%, Uzbekistan at 53%, and Tajikistan at 39%, the EDB said.

Trend's calculations show that the simple average across these four Central Asian economies is approximately 58.5% — almost identical to the 59% regional average cited by the EDB across all member countries, including Russia and Belarus. Trend's calculations also reveal that the share recorded for Kyrgyzstan, at over 85%, is more than double the 39% recorded for Tajikistan, representing the largest difference among the four Central Asian economies covered.

For reference, the EDB report identifies chemicals, metallurgy and machine-building as the sectors with the greatest potential for deeper regional cooperation, alongside emerging opportunities in electrical equipment, agricultural machinery, packaging and pharmaceuticals.