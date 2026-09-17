Materials account for two-thirds of Turkish construction costs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Materials represent approximately two-thirds of Türkiye's construction cost index.

This is according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

"Material index increased by 1.28% and labour index increased by 0.92% compared with the previous month," TÜİK said in its July 2026 report, adding that the two sub-indices increased by 27.13% and 30.51%, respectively, over the past year.

As TÜİK does not publish the exact weighting of materials and labor in the overall construction cost index, Trend's calculations use the relationship between the growth rates of the sub-indices and the overall index to estimate their implied shares. The calculations indicate that materials account for approximately 64% of the overall construction cost index, while labor represents the remaining 36%.

The estimated weighting remains broadly consistent when calculated using both monthly and annual changes, providing an additional cross-check of the result.

Trend's calculations also show that materials account for an estimated 63% of the building construction index and approximately 67-68% of the civil engineering index. The difference indicates that the composition of construction costs varies between building construction and civil engineering projects.

For reference, this estimate is independently calculated by Trend based on the relationship between each sub-index's growth rate and the overall index's growth rate. It represents an approximation and does not reflect TÜİK's official weighting methodology.