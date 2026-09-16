Azerbaijan outlines key expenditure policy priorities for 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. The main expenditure areas of the state budget have been determined based on national expenditure priorities, in line with the medium-term resource envelope and taking into account the challenges facing budget policy and socioeconomic targets.

This is reflected in the Statement on the Initial Indicators of the State and Consolidated Budgets for 2027 released by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance.

Thus, state budget spending in 2027–2030 will be directed toward ensuring the financing of the state’s main functions.

Overall, the main expenditure areas of the state budget over the medium term will include supporting sustainable and high economic growth by increasing investment in digitally oriented and innovation-intensive sectors, boosting agricultural production, developing entrepreneurship, stimulating local production, and improving the business and investment environment.

The spending policy will also focus on strengthening the country’s defense capabilities, including measures to restore and ensure the inviolability of borders, modernize the army’s material and technical equipment, clear territories of mines, and improve the social protection and service conditions of military personnel. Reconstruction, restoration and resettlement measures in the territories liberated from occupation will also continue.

Other priorities include digital development, the application of artificial intelligence technologies, the establishment of data centers and the acceleration of digital transformation. The government also plans to strengthen social protection and welfare, particularly for vulnerable groups, while continuing direct and indirect financial support to the economy through state obligations, government orders, subsidies, subventions and grants.

The expenditure policy will provide funding for protected expenditures, including wages, pensions, allowances, scholarships and other social payments, as well as state programs and measures planned to be financed from the state budget. Ensuring a clean environment and promoting “green growth,” including the expansion of green energy sources, will also remain among the key expenditure priorities.