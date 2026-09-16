Celebrities to perform with concert program at Grape and Wine Festival (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. An interesting concert and entertainment program awaits visitors at the Grape and Wine Festival, which will be held in Shamakhi on September 19–20.

The performances of several more popular singers have been added to the festival’s concert program.

On September 19, visitors will be able to watch performances by popular singers Roza Zargarlı, Kazım Can, Joseph U.O, as well as DJ Kamo.

On September 20, Azerbaijan’s Eurovision representative Dilara Kazimova, Teymur Suleymanbayli, People’s Artist Zulfiyya Khanbabayeva, as well as DJ Kamo will perform on the festival stage.

Over the two days, visitors will have the opportunity to become more closely acquainted with viticulture and winemaking, as well as Azerbaijan’s tourism potential, and watch an interesting entertainment program.

The entertainment program on both days will also include various competitions and quizzes.

The festival will be held in Meysari village of Shamakhi district, organized by the Shamakhi District Executive Authority, Abqora restaurant and the Nasimi Gardens complex.

The purpose of the festival, which will be held for the fifth time, is to promote local grape and wine production, increase the export potential of wine products, and bring the history of viticulture and winemaking in Azerbaijan and the work carried out in this field to the attention of the general public.

Various wine brands will participate in the festival and present their products at the site of the viticulture and winemaking complex of Shirvan Wines LLC in Meysari village.

Tickets for entry to the festival can be obtained through the iTicket.az website.

For the convenient travel of visitors to and from the festival to be held in Shamakhi, a transfer service will be organized in Baku, from near the Heydar Aliyev Center to the festival area and back. Buses will depart from the Heydar Aliyev Center stop at 11:30 a.m.

Source for updated information:

www.instagram.com/winefest.official