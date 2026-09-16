Azerbaijan projects 5.3% annual inflation in 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Annual inflation in Azerbaijan is projected at 5.3% in 2027, according to the Statement on the Initial Indicators of the State and Consolidated Budgets for 2027 released by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance.

“Taking into account the actual inflation rate during the period elapsed this year, the relatively lower global commodity, including food, prices and their impact on import prices, the dynamics of the nominal effective exchange rate index and the assumption of a stable exchange rate, as well as the impact of changes in tariffs for regulated goods and services, average annual inflation, projected at 5.7% for the current year under the baseline scenario, is expected to gradually decline to 4.3% in 2030,” the statement said.

In addition, the macroeconomic forecasts submitted by the Ministry of Economy assume a stable manat exchange rate against the US dollar at the current-year level for 2027–2030.

“According to the forecasts, over the medium term, household incomes are expected to increase to 137.1 billion manat ($80.6 billion) and expenditures to 134.1 billion manat ($78.9 billion) by 2030. Investment in fixed capital is projected to increase by 2.4% in 2027 and by an average of 2.2% annually over the medium term,” the statement said.

Will be updated