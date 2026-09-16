Azerbaijan unveils economic growth forecasts through 2030

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. The average annual export price of oil in Azerbaijan is assumed at $65 per barrel for 2027–2030 under the baseline scenario.

According to forecasts presented by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy in August this year, by the end of 2027, GDP is expected to reach 141 billion manat ($82.9 billion), including 109.1 billion manat ($64.2 billion) in non-oil and gas GDP.

This is reflected in the Statement on the Initial Indicators of the State and Consolidated Budgets for 2027 released by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance.

GDP is projected to reach 169.1 billion manat ($99.5 billion) in 2030, while non-oil and gas GDP is expected to reach 138.6 billion manat ($81.5 billion).

“Over the medium term, real GDP growth is projected to average 3.3% annually, while non-oil and gas GDP growth is projected at 4.4%. The share of the non-oil and gas sector in GDP is expected to reach 82% by 2030,” the statement said.

Will be updated