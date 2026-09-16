Azerbaijan’s consolidated budget spending to exceed $29 billion next year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Azerbaijan’s consolidated budget revenues are projected at 47.6 billion manat ($28 billion) in 2027, up 2.6 billion manat ($1.5 billion), or 5.9%, compared with the approved figure for 2026.

This is reflected in the Statement on the Initial Indicators of the State and Consolidated Budgets for 2027 released by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance.

Consolidated budget spending is projected at 50.4 billion manat ($29.6 billion) next year, up 1.5 billion manat ($910.2 million), or 3.2%, compared with the approved figure for 2026. The consolidated budget deficit in 2027 is projected at 2.8 billion manat ($1.6 billion).

In 2027, state budget revenues are projected at 39.2 billion manat ($23.1 billion), up 625 million manat ($367.6 million), or 1.6%, compared with the approved figure for 2026, and up 49.4 million manat ($29.1 million), or 0.1%, compared with the 2025 execution figure.

State budget spending is projected at 42.4 billion manat ($24.9 billion) next year, up 696.4 million manat ($409.6 million), or 1.7%, compared with the approved figure for 2026, and up 3.8 billion manat ($2.232 billion), or 9.8%, compared with the 2025 execution figure.

The state budget deficit in 2027 is projected at 3.2 billion manat ($1.9 billion), up 71.4 million manat ($42 million), or 2.3%, compared with the approved figure for 2026, with the deficit accounting for 2.2% of GDP.

Based on an average annual selling price of crude oil of $65 per barrel in 2027, state budget revenues are projected at 27.8% of GDP, or 39.2 billion manat ($23.1 billion). Of this amount, 39.5%, or 15.48 billion manat ($9.1 billion), will account for the oil and gas sector, while 60.5%, or 23.8 billion manat ($13.97 billion), will account for the non-oil and gas sector.