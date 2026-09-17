Top three countries account for 83% of Georgia's FDI in Q2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Georgia's foreign direct investment inflows showed a higher concentration among leading investor countries in the second quarter of 2026, with China, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates accounting for the largest shares.

"The share of the three largest investor countries is 83.3% of the total investment," National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat) said, referring to China, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates, which together accounted for $390.7 million of the quarter's $468.8 million in FDI.

Trend's calculations show that the combined share of the three largest investor countries increased compared with the second quarter of 2025. During that period, the top three investor countries - the United Kingdom, Israel and Türkiye - accounted for $366.8 million, or approximately 60.1%, of total FDI worth $610.6 million.

The difference between the two periods amounted to around 23%age points in terms of the combined share of the leading investor countries.

Trend's calculations also indicate that the "other countries" category, which includes investors outside Geostat's listed countries, accounted for 0.2% of total FDI in the second quarter of 2026, compared with 26.7% in the same period of 2025.

The data indicate changes in the geographic composition of Georgia's FDI inflows during the quarter, with a larger share of investment coming from the leading source countries.

For reference, Geostat's investor-country breakdown includes the largest foreign investment sources, while remaining countries are grouped into a residual "other countries" category.