Czech Republic signals interest in new Kazakhstan flight routes (Exclusive)

Photo: Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Czech Republic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. The Czech Republic is open to further discussions on additional passenger and cargo air connections with Kazakhstan, including possible routes involving Shymkent and, on the Czech side, Karlovy Vary, the Czech Ministry of Transport told Trend.

The ministry welcomed the recent progress in air connectivity between the Czech Republic and Kazakhstan, including direct flights between Astana and Prague and the newly launched Almaty-Prague route operated by VietJet.

"The Czech side is open to further discussions on additional passenger and cargo connections, including possible routes involving Shymkent and, on the Czech side, Karlovy Vary. Czech aviation stakeholders, including training institutions and companies active in air navigation and aviation technologies, are also ready to explore cooperation with Kazakh partners," the ministry said.

The ministry noted that, building on the launch of the Czech Smart Mobility Ecosystem (Smart Mobility and Transportation Technology | Centrum dopravního výzkumu, v. v. i.), which brings together intelligent transport systems, transport research, Czech companies, academia and research institutions, the Czech Republic can offer comprehensive smart mobility solutions.

These include intelligent transport systems, autonomous driving, transport digitalisation, safety and traffic management systems, logistics tools, and advanced solutions for road, rail and air navigation.

The ministry said that Czech Minister of Transport Ivan Bednárik is scheduled to visit Kazakhstan as part of a broader business and scientific mission to Central Asia planned for October 11-16, 2026.

"The mission aims to explore potential cooperation in this area with relevant stakeholders, including the city governments of Astana and Almaty and local integrators. We are also following the development of the National Digital Transport Platform for the real-time management of transport and logistics chains, which could create opportunities for experienced Czech companies to participate in this emerging ecosystem," the ministry said.