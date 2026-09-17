Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 17.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 43 currencies went up, while 3 currencies fell compared to September 16.

The official rate for $1 is 1,658,791 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,913,953 rials. On September 16, the euro was priced at 1,908,861 rials.

Currency Rial on September 17 Rial on September 16 1 US dollar USD 1,658,791 1,653,830 1 British pound GBP 2,230,525 2,229,072 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,025,148 2,019,343 1 Swedish króna SEK 169,654 169,142 1 Norwegian krone NOK 177,309 176,989 1 Danish krone DKK 256,032 255,341 1 Indian rupee INR 17,296 17,244 1 UAE Dirham AED 451,679 450,328 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5,376,187 5,356,258 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 598,072 596,263 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,069,578 1,066,277 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 211,451 210,828 1 Omani rial OMR 4,397,857 4,300,106 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,190,371 1,188,225 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 955,120 952,086 1 South African rand ZAR 101,983 101,751 1 Turkish lira TRY 34,090 34,003 1 Russian ruble RUB 19,707 19,633 1 Qatari riyal QAR 455,712 454,349 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 126,579 126,270 1 Syrian pound SYP 13,597 13,554 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,183,010 1,178,866 1 Saudi riyal SAR 442,344 441,021 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 4,411,678 4,398,484 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,302,569 1,299,345 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,347,505 1,344,183 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 50,431 50,312 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 790 788 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,080,507 1,077,227 1 Libyan dinar LYD 261,097 260,521 1 Chinese yuan CNY 247,267 246,328 100 Thai baht THB 4,989,949 4,966,910 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 410,091 408,710 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,212,604 1,214,679 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,339,621 2,332,623 1 euro EUR 1,913,953 1,908,861 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 371,258 367,698 1 Georgian lari GEL 638,127 636,279 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 93,765 93,462 1 Afghan afghani AFN 25,531 25,459 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 542,763 545,243 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 975,760 972,315 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,644,937 2,633,171 1 Tajik somoni TJS 179,816 179,265 1 Turkmen manat TMT 472,878 472,864 Venezuelan bolívar VES 1,979 1,985

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,913,953 rials and $1 costs 1,658,791.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,30-2,33 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,66-2,69 million rials.