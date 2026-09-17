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Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 17

Iran News 17 September 2026 09:22 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 17
Photo: Trend News Agency
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 17.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 43 currencies went up, while 3 currencies fell compared to September 16.

The official rate for $1 is 1,658,791 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,913,953 rials. On September 16, the euro was priced at 1,908,861 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 17

Rial on September 16

1 US dollar

USD

1,658,791

1,653,830

1 British pound

GBP

2,230,525

2,229,072

1 Swiss franc

CHF

2,025,148

2,019,343

1 Swedish króna

SEK

169,654

169,142

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

177,309

176,989

1 Danish krone

DKK

256,032

255,341

1 Indian rupee

INR

17,296

17,244

1 UAE Dirham

AED

451,679

450,328

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5,376,187

5,356,258

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

598,072

596,263

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1,069,578

1,066,277

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

211,451

210,828

1 Omani rial

OMR

4,397,857

4,300,106

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1,190,371

1,188,225

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

955,120

952,086

1 South African rand

ZAR

101,983

101,751

1 Turkish lira

TRY

34,090

34,003

1 Russian ruble

RUB

19,707

19,633

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

455,712

454,349

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

126,579

126,270

1 Syrian pound

SYP

13,597

13,554

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1,183,010

1,178,866

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

442,344

441,021

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

4,411,678

4,398,484

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,302,569

1,299,345

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,347,505

1,344,183

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

50,431

50,312

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

790

788

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

1,080,507

1,077,227

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

261,097

260,521

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

247,267

246,328

100 Thai baht

THB

4,989,949

4,966,910

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

410,091

408,710

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

1,212,604

1,214,679

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

2,339,621

2,332,623

1 euro

EUR

1,913,953

1,908,861

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

371,258

367,698

1 Georgian lari

GEL

638,127

636,279

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

93,765

93,462

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

25,531

25,459

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

542,763

545,243

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

975,760

972,315

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,644,937

2,633,171

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

179,816

179,265

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

472,878

472,864

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

1,979

1,985

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,913,953 rials and $1 costs 1,658,791.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,30-2,33 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,66-2,69 million rials.

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