South Korea’s YPP eyes green hydrogen project in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. South Korean YPP Corporation may participate in the implementation of a green hydrogen and ammonia production project in Kazakhstan's East Kazakhstan region.

The announcement was made in a statement issued by Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Energy, the akimat of the East Kazakhstan region, and YPP Corporation during Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to S. Korea.

"The document is aimed at developing cooperation in the field of hydrogen energy and renewable energy sources, including analytical and research work, exchange of experience and expert knowledge, as well as joint development of promising areas of cooperation.

As part of one of the areas of cooperation envisaged by the memorandum, the implementation of an energy complex with renewable energy facilities with a total capacity of about 1 GW is being considered. The complex is intended to produce up to 55,000 tons of green hydrogen or up to 310,000 tons of green ammonia per year. If the project is deemed feasible, its preliminary cost is estimated at $2 billion", the ministry said.

The signing of the document reflects the parties' intention to continue Kazakh-Korean cooperation in the field of renewable and hydrogen energy and create conditions for further joint development of promising projects and initiatives in this area.

The ministry noted that green hydrogen is used in metallurgy, the chemical industry, energy, and transport as a low-carbon fuel and raw material. Green ammonia is mainly used for fertilizer production and in the chemical industry, and is also considered a low-carbon energy carrier for international supplies.

YPP Corporation is a South Korean engineering and EPC company with more than 40 years of experience in implementing energy projects, including renewable energy, BESS systems, nuclear power and green hydrogen. Since 2024, the company has been promoting hydrogen export projects under the Republic of Korea's National Hydrogen Strategy.