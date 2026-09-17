Mosques lead restoration of historical sites in liberated territories - Azerbaijani official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Mosques were the first historical and religious monuments to be restored in the territories liberated from occupation, Gunduz Ismayilov, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Relations with Religious Organizations, told reporters, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Ismayilov made the remark during the conference “Preservation of Historical and Religious Monuments: Challenges and Prospects”.

He noted that, at the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, special attention is being paid to the restoration of historical and religious monuments in the liberated territories.

“Mosques were the first historical and religious monuments to be restored in the territories liberated from occupation. This is no coincidence. Because historical and religious monuments, in addition to being places of worship and historical landmarks, reflect the spiritual and historical memory of the Azerbaijani people,” Ismayilov said.

The deputy chairman noted that historical and religious monuments are also of great importance in promoting interfaith unity, interreligious dialogue, and multicultural values, which are unique to Azerbaijan.

According to Ismayilov, hundreds of historical and religious monuments in the country currently function as mosques, churches, and synagogues, and religious communities operate at these sites.

He also noted that the main topics of discussion at the conference are the protection, repair, and restoration of historical and religious monuments, their preservation for future generations, and enhancing the role of religious communities and clergy in this process.

“We hope that the discussions held during the conference will mark the beginning of a new phase in the preservation of historical and religious monuments, which are an integral part of the rich cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people,” Ismayilov stressed.

A conference on “Preservation of Historical and Religious Monuments: Challenges and Prospects,” organized jointly by the Ministry of Culture and the State Committee for Relations with Religious Organizations, has begun in Baku.

The conference is attended by Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, Chairman of the State Committee for Relations with Religious Organizations Ramin Mammadov, members of the Azerbaijani parliament, rectors of higher education institutions, representatives of government agencies, and experts in the field.

The main topics of discussion at the conference will include the preservation, protection, and restoration of historical and religious monuments in Azerbaijan; the identification of existing challenges in this area; and ongoing efforts to preserve the national, cultural, and religious heritage for future generations.

The conference will feature an exchange of views on cooperation among government agencies, religious communities, and scientific and educational institutions in the preservation of historical and religious monuments, the application of modern approaches to their study and restoration, and the prospects for further work in this area.