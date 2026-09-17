Eni Plenitude plans to build 100-MW wind farm in Kazakhstan's Aktobe region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Eni Plenitude plans to build a new 100-MW wind power plant worth $100 million in Kazakhstan's Aktobe region, the regional akimat said.

This was announced in a statement published by the Regional Akimat of Aktobe.

According to the information, the project, Badamsha-3, was discussed during a meeting between Aktobe region Governor Askhat Shakharov and Eni Plenitude SpA Head of Renewable Energy Alessandro Della Zoppa.

Badamsha-3 will have an installed capacity of 100 MW. About 30 people are expected to be employed during construction, while around 150 permanent jobs will be created after the plant is commissioned. A 1,000-hectare land plot has already been allocated for the project, and internal preparatory work is underway.

The final investment decision is expected in the coming months. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2027, with commissioning planned for 2028.

The project will expand Eni Plenitude's renewable energy activities in the Aktobe region. The company has already implemented two wind power projects there - Badamsha-1 and Badamsha-2, each with an installed capacity of 48 MW. Their combined capacity is 96 MW. Badamsha-1 began commercial operations in 2020, while Badamsha-2 was commissioned in September 2021.

The meeting also covered the next stages of the project, coordination with government authorities, infrastructure development, and measures to ensure timely implementation.

"Aktobe region is interested in further developing renewable energy and attracting new investment projects in this sector. The company already has successful experience implementing wind power projects in our region, which creates a solid basis for continuing cooperation," Shakharov said.

He added that the regional authorities were ready to provide the investor with necessary support within the framework of applicable legislation.

Della Zoppa said Eni Plenitude is currently implementing battery-based energy storage systems at its power plants worldwide, allowing generated electricity to be stored and supplied to the grid during periods of peak demand.

"In addition, we are exploring the potential use of such systems in future projects in Kazakhstan," he said.

The investor also confirmed Eni Plenitude's interest in continuing long-term cooperation with the Aktobe region and implementing new renewable energy projects.