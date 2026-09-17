Azerbaijan eyes digital map and database of religious monuments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. The creation of a unified database and digital map of historical and religious architectural monuments could serve as one of the starting points for joint activities, Ramin Mammadov, chairman of the State Committee for Relations with Religious Organizations, said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Mammadov made the remark at a conference titled “Preservation of Historical and Religious Monuments: Challenges and Prospects.”

He noted that every religious architectural site has a unique structure, its own history of origin and development, as well as traditions of use and worship that have evolved at that location over the centuries.

“In this regard, when necessary, alongside specialists in architecture, history, archaeology, and restoration and conservation, it would be beneficial to also involve theological experts in the process. After all, when restoring any religious monument, we must strive to preserve its historical authenticity, religious and spiritual significance, and unique characteristics to the greatest extent possible,” Mammadov said.

The committee chairman noted that the restoration of religious monuments is an expression of respect for the past, a commitment to national memory, and a sense of responsibility toward future generations.

Mammadov emphasized that one of the key areas of the large-scale construction effort underway in the liberated territories is the restoration of historical and religious monuments.

“The goal here is not merely to rebuild destroyed buildings. The restoration of cultural heritage sites that were destroyed, desecrated, or whose historical appearance was altered during the occupation represents the revival of our people’s spiritual memory,” he added.

The committee chairman noted that the restoration of a historical and religious monument is not the end of the process, but the beginning of a new phase. At this stage, coordinated efforts by the relevant government agencies, experts, and religious communities are essential.

In addition, Mammadov added that close cooperation and a track record of collaboration in the field of protecting historical and religious heritage have developed between the Ministry of Culture and the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations. The prompt exchange of information regarding the legal status, technical condition, current use, and existing problems of monuments allows for the proper identification of priorities and more effective planning of future work.

A conference on “Preservation of Historical and Religious Monuments: Challenges and Prospects,” organized jointly by the Ministry of Culture and the State Committee for Relations with Religious Organizations, has begun in Baku.

The conference is attended by Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, Chairman of the State Committee for Relations with Religious Organizations Ramin Mammadov, members of the Azerbaijani parliament, rectors of higher education institutions, representatives of government agencies, and experts in the field.

The main topics of discussion at the conference will include the preservation, protection, and restoration of historical and religious monuments in Azerbaijan; the identification of existing challenges in this area; and ongoing efforts to preserve the national, cultural, and religious heritage for future generations.

The conference will feature an exchange of views on cooperation among government agencies, religious communities, and scientific and educational institutions in the preservation of historical and religious monuments, the application of modern approaches to their study and restoration, and the prospects for further work in this area.