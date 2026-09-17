Azerbaijan’s skills ecosystem gets global boost from WEF initiative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Azerbaijan’s skills ecosystem is being strengthened by a global initiative, Head of Operations and Skills at the World Economic Forum Alison Eaglesham said during her speech at the opening ceremony of the “Baku ID 2026” innovation festival, held at the SABAH. city innovation campus, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

She noted that the World Economic Forum’s “Global Skills Accelerator” initiative, coordinated by 4SIM, is being implemented in Azerbaijan:

“This initiative brings together the government, industry, and academia to develop the skills needed for the economy of the future.

To date, the Forum has implemented its ‘Accelerator’ initiative in more than 35 countries around the world, and we are pleased that Azerbaijan has joined this global community of transformation.”

Some of you may have heard about the Forum’s flagship publication, the report “The Future of Jobs.” This report highlights the scale and relevance of the skills development program. By 2030, 39% of workers’ core skills are expected to change, and nearly half of the global workforce will need to upgrade their skills. This is no easy task.”

Skills such as analytical and creative thinking, leadership, and resilience will remain important in the coming years," said Alison Eaglesham.

“At the same time, these skills are complemented by rapidly evolving technical skills. These include areas such as artificial intelligence, big data, and cybersecurity. As technology advances, new skills will emerge and evolve in the coming years.

The world of work of the future will require a unique combination of technological capabilities and specific human skills. “Economies and workforces that possess this skill set will have greater opportunities for success in the future,” she added.

The World Economic Forum representative emphasized that the key issue lies not only in identifying the skills of the future but also in creating systems that enable people to acquire these skills.

According to her, research cited in the “Future of Jobs” forum report shows that 63% of employers consider the shortage of skilled workers to be one of the main obstacles to business transformation.

“Governments, businesses, and educational institutions must work together to ensure that people develop these skills and apply them productively and meaningfully.

That is precisely why ‘Baku ID’ is the ideal platform for today’s discussions. “Baku ID,” a major innovation event bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, technology companies, government officials, and academics, creates an ecosystem where the skills of the future are developed, tested, and applied,” said A. Eaglesham.

He noted that discussing the Azerbaijan Skills Accelerator as part of Baku ID sends an important signal:

“Building an innovative economy is not just about technology, startups, and investments. It’s also about developing the talent and skills behind them.

That is precisely why we are bringing together ecosystem partners here at Baku ID today. First, we will discuss what skills the new generation of Azerbaijani companies and industries will need, and then we will examine what structural changes are necessary to prepare the workforce for the future.”

Alison Eaglesham stated that in order to translate this approach into practical action, it is first necessary to clearly assess the skills situation in the country, identify key gaps, determine what is already working, and pinpoint where collaboration can yield the best results.

She added that at the first meeting of the Azerbaijan Skills Accelerator, the co-chairs began discussing these issues and the country’s four key challenges.

“Based on these discussions, country studies and consultations were conducted, coordinated by C4IR and supported by Mercer, a global consulting firm that helps governments and organizations build a workforce ready for the future.

All of this work was compiled into a detailed report on a systemic analysis of Azerbaijan’s skills ecosystem, using the forum’s global framework—the Skills Accelerator Guide,” she emphasized.