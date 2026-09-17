Turkmenistan urges businesses to drive Central Asia–Korea projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Turkmenistan has called on Central Asian and South Korean businesses to take a more active role in initiating joint projects and expanding economic ties.

This was announced in a statement published by the press service of the Turkmen government, citing remarks made by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the first Central Asia–Republic of Korea Business Summit in Seoul.

“Responsible and successful entrepreneurs are called not only to participate in development, but also to initiate new projects and forms of interstate cooperation,” Berdimuhamedov said.

According to him, the business dialogue should serve as a starting point for “full-scale, systematic and long-term economic, trade, investment and business partnership” between Central Asia and South Korea.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov stated that Turkmenistan was ready to facilitate direct contacts and exchanges between business communities and encourage business activity and initiative in joint projects.

“Turkmenistan will be fully involved in these processes and is ready to provide all necessary assistance for the development of direct contacts and exchanges between business communities,” he said.

The president also highlighted the potential of Central Asia and South Korea to expand cooperation based on their economic and technological capabilities.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov said the agreements and memoranda expected to be signed following the Business Summit could create a basis for expanding business relations and mutual trade.

Meanwhile, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov is paying a state visit to South Korea and taking part in the first Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit in Seoul on September 16-17. The summit brings together the leaders of South Korea and the five Central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan - marking the first elevation of the Korea-Central Asia dialogue to the leaders’ level. Seoul has said the summit is intended to deepen regional cooperation and produce practical results for the participating countries.

For Turkmenistan, the summit is taking place alongside a state visit and bilateral negotiations with the South Korean leadership. The two countries established diplomatic relations in 1992 and have developed cooperation particularly in energy and industrial projects. During South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to Turkmenistan in June 2024, the two countries signed a memorandum aimed at strengthening cooperation in areas including the economy and investment, culture, education, communications and human exchanges. Turkmenistan also expressed support for Seoul's K-Silk Road initiative, which South Korea presented as its comprehensive strategy for expanding cooperation with the five Central Asian countries.

The current summit is therefore taking place against the backdrop of an effort by Seoul to elevate its cooperation with Central Asia to the leaders' level.