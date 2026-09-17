Turkmenistan pitches Smart Cities Diplomacy for Central Asia, S. Korea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Turkmenistan has proposed a Smart Cities Diplomacy initiative to promote cooperation between Central Asian countries and South Korea in urban development and infrastructure.

This was reflected in a statement issued by the press service of the Turkmen government citing Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov’s statement at the first Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit in Seoul.

According to the publication, the initiative envisages joint efforts, exchange of experience and information, and the implementation of scientific and technological advances to develop integrated and efficient urban development models, Berdimuhamedov said.

He said urban development and infrastructure should be among the priorities of cooperation within the Central Asia-Republic of Korea format, alongside industry, agriculture, ecology, water management, healthcare, services and tourism.

In education, Turkmenistan proposed new forms of cooperation between educational institutions of Central Asian countries and South Korea, including dual-degree programs.

“We also consider it important to expand the digital knowledge of young people and hold joint Olympiads, competitions and conferences,” Berdimuhamedov said.

In science, Turkmenistan proposed increasing joint research and design activities involving young scientists and establishing an Institute for Supporting the Development and Implementation of Youth Innovation Ideas.

Turkmenistan also proposed a Roadmap for intercultural youth exchanges between Central Asian countries and South Korea and a “Young Talents” program.

Meanwhile, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov is paying a state visit to South Korea and taking part in the first Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit in Seoul on September 16-17. The summit brings together the leaders of South Korea and the five Central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan - marking the first elevation of the Korea-Central Asia dialogue to the leaders’ level. Seoul has said the summit is intended to deepen regional cooperation and produce practical results for the participating countries.

For Turkmenistan, the summit is taking place alongside a state visit and bilateral negotiations with the South Korean leadership. The two countries established diplomatic relations in 1992 and have developed cooperation particularly in energy and industrial projects. During South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to Turkmenistan in June 2024, the two countries signed a memorandum aimed at strengthening cooperation in areas including the economy and investment, culture, education, communications and human exchanges. Turkmenistan also expressed support for Seoul's K-Silk Road initiative, which South Korea presented as its comprehensive strategy for expanding cooperation with the five Central Asian countries.

The current summit is therefore taking place against the backdrop of an effort by Seoul to elevate its cooperation with Central Asia to the leaders' level.