Uzbekistan, Denmark explore new trade and investment opportunities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Uzbekistan and Denmark discussed expanding trade and investment cooperation and developing new joint projects in green energy, pharmaceuticals, digital technologies, mechanical engineering, water management and logistics.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, following the talks between Deputy Minister Akram Aliyev and Lars Thuesen, special representative of Denmark’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Central Asia, on September 15.

According to the Ministry, in the course of the meeting, the sides reviewed prospects for expanding bilateral trade and economic ties, attracting investment and implementing new joint projects.

The sides also discussed strengthening direct contacts between the Uzbek and Danish business communities, with an emphasis on turning bilateral economic dialogue into practical projects.

Particular attention was given to sectors with potential for deeper cooperation, including renewable and green energy, pharmaceuticals, digital technologies, mechanical engineering, water management and logistics.

“The parties confirmed their readiness to continue practical work on promoting specific joint initiatives and further strengthening the Uzbek-Danish business partnership,” the ministry said.

The focus on green energy and water management reflects opportunities for cooperation in areas linked to sustainable development and resource efficiency, while digital technologies and mechanical engineering offer scope for technology and industrial partnerships.

Pharmaceuticals and logistics were also highlighted as areas for new joint initiatives and stronger business ties. The sides agreed to continue work on specific projects and expand direct cooperation between Uzbek and Danish companies.

The sides agreed to maintain practical dialogue and continue work on specific joint initiatives, according to the ministry.

The latest talks underscore Uzbekistan’s efforts to diversify its international investment partnerships and attract foreign technology and expertise across priority sectors, while Denmark continues to engage with Central Asia through its regional diplomatic and economic agenda.