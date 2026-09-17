SOCAR President highlights soft skills for future labor market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Preparing for the future labor market should not be limited to acquiring technical skills, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf said at the opening ceremony of the Baku ID 2026 innovation festival held at the SABAH. City Innovation Campus, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Najaf said that close cooperation with academies and universities is important in this area. “The first step in this process is to have teachers, specialists and mentors who can teach and pass on different skills. It is not only about being able to do something, but also about being able to act, respond to what is happening and take a proactive approach,” Najaf said.

The SOCAR president stressed that companies cannot address the challenges in this area on their own. “That is precisely why we have very good cooperation with the Ministry of Science and Education, various innovation and startup centers, as well as think tanks,” he said.

According to Najaf, preparing for the future labor market should not be limited to acquiring technical skills. “It is possible to teach certain technical skills at vocational schools, but this is not enough. Alongside technical (hard) skills, there is also a strong need to teach personal and social (soft) skills,” the SOCAR president added.

The Baku ID 2026 innovation festival is being held in Baku on September 17–18, organized by SABAH.HUB Innovation Center, with the support of government agencies and private-sector partners.

Baku ID brings together investors, startups and leading representatives of the innovation ecosystem. The festival is being held for the first time this year at the SABAH. city innovation campus, one of Azerbaijan’s emerging centers for future technological development. Bringing together industry, science, capital and the public sector in a single environment, SABAH.city is being developed as a modern ecosystem aimed at strengthening the country’s innovation potential.

The two-day festival program includes keynote speeches, panel discussions, startup presentations and networking sessions. Discussions will cover key trends shaping the future of technology and business, including artificial intelligence, venture capital, angel investment, and financial, healthcare, education, green, and property technologies.

As part of the festival, local and international startups will present their solutions to investors representing Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Türkiye, Georgia, the Middle East and North Africa, and other international markets.