Kyrgyzstan eyes Bishkek for next Central Asia-S. Korea parliament meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Kyrgyzstan is ready to host the next meeting of speakers of the parliaments of the countries participating in the "Central Asia-Republic of Korea" format in Bishkek.

According to the press service of the Kyrgyz President, Sadyr Japarov said this during a meeting with Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Cho Jeong-sik in Seoul.

"Assessing the results of the first Summit in the ‘Central Asia-Republic of Korea’ format, the President noted Kyrgyzstan’s readiness to host the next meeting of speakers of the parliaments of the countries participating in this format in Bishkek," the statement said.

The President stressed the importance of developing interparliamentary cooperation within the new multilateral format.

Cho Jeong-sik, in turn, expressed full support for the initiatives put forward during the first “Central Asia–Republic of Korea” Summit and emphasized the importance of further expanding interparliamentary cooperation.

Meanwhile, the "Central Asia-Republic of Korea" format brings together Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and South Korea to develop cooperation across multiple areas. The first summit at the leaders’ level was held in Seoul, providing a framework for broader multilateral engagement between the Central Asian countries and South Korea.

A parliamentary meeting in Bishkek could provide an additional platform for exchanging legislative experience and discussing practical areas of cooperation within the Central Asia–Korea format. It could also complement cooperation at the executive and leaders’ levels by strengthening direct contacts between the region’s legislative institutions.