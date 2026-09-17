Azerbaijan highlights public-private partnerships as productivity driver

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Strengthening public-private partnerships (PPP) is one of the key factors in boosting productivity and creating a favorable business environment, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the remark during his speech at the opening ceremony of the Baku ID 2026 innovation festival held at the SABAH.city innovation campus.

The minister said that Azerbaijan has completed one of the important stages of its development, with the necessary macroeconomic and macrofinancial stability, sovereign reserves, as well as a foundation for forecasting the country’s future economic trajectory now in place. "This also gives us an opportunity to benefit from our qualitative indicators," Jabbarov noted.

According to him, the capitalization potential of the South Caucasus and Central Asian region, to which Azerbaijan naturally belongs, is steadily increasing. "The region’s capitalization potential is steadily increasing. For the first time since the restoration of independence, the region is free of conflicts. The strong resilience demonstrated by Azerbaijan’s jurisdiction amid global and regional crises is also among the key advantages," the minister said.

Jabbarov emphasized that the supportive policies implemented by the state require greater attention to the role of the private sector in governance. "We must acknowledge that the state can sometimes become a structure that moves slowly in processes. Even when the intentions are very good, decision-making, verification, and the distribution of responsibility and decision-making processes take more time. We often think in short one-year cycles," he added.

According to the minister, strengthening public-private partnerships (PPP) is one of the key factors in boosting productivity and creating a favorable business environment. "This is not just about classic infrastructure projects. What is envisaged is precisely the format we are witnessing today. Such opportunities and this kind of content could not have emerged without the state’s sound policies, the private sector’s initiative, investment and management experience," Jabbarov said.