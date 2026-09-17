  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

President Ilham Aliyev receives heads of security bodies of OTS member states (PHOTO)

Politics News 17 September 2026 11:50 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev receives heads of security bodies of OTS member states (PHOTO)
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Aysel Mammadli
Aysel Mammadli
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. On September 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the National Security Council of the Republic of Türkiye Okay Memiş, Secretary of the Security Council under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Viktor Makhmudov, Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic Adilet Orozbekov, Deputy Chairwoman of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva, and Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Mehmet Ağa.

This was reported by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.

The head of state addressed the event.

Will be updated

President Ilham Aliyev receives heads of security bodies of OTS member states (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives heads of security bodies of OTS member states (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives heads of security bodies of OTS member states (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives heads of security bodies of OTS member states (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives heads of security bodies of OTS member states (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives heads of security bodies of OTS member states (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives heads of security bodies of OTS member states (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives heads of security bodies of OTS member states (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives heads of security bodies of OTS member states (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives heads of security bodies of OTS member states (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives heads of security bodies of OTS member states (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives heads of security bodies of OTS member states (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives heads of security bodies of OTS member states (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives heads of security bodies of OTS member states (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives heads of security bodies of OTS member states (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives heads of security bodies of OTS member states (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives heads of security bodies of OTS member states (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives heads of security bodies of OTS member states (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives heads of security bodies of OTS member states (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives heads of security bodies of OTS member states (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives heads of security bodies of OTS member states (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives heads of security bodies of OTS member states (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives heads of security bodies of OTS member states (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives heads of security bodies of OTS member states (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives heads of security bodies of OTS member states (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives heads of security bodies of OTS member states (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives heads of security bodies of OTS member states (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives heads of security bodies of OTS member states (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives heads of security bodies of OTS member states (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives heads of security bodies of OTS member states (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives heads of security bodies of OTS member states (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives heads of security bodies of OTS member states (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives heads of security bodies of OTS member states (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives heads of security bodies of OTS member states (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives heads of security bodies of OTS member states (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives heads of security bodies of OTS member states (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives heads of security bodies of OTS member states (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives heads of security bodies of OTS member states (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives heads of security bodies of OTS member states (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives heads of security bodies of OTS member states (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Try Trend Premium for 1$
Latest

Latest

Read more