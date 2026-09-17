South Korea notes sharp rise in trade turnover with Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and South Korea has doubled.

According to the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Cho Jeong-sik said this during a meeting with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov in Seoul.

"Addressing economic cooperation, the Speaker highlighted the twofold growth in bilateral trade turnover, which resulted in Kyrgyzstan ranking second among Central Asian countries in terms of trade with Korea," the statement said.

Furthermore, he noted that the increase in trade has placed Kyrgyzstan second among Central Asian countries by the volume of trade with South Korea.

The Speaker of the National Assembly also noted prospects for further expanding bilateral economic cooperation.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan and South Korea have been developing economic ties alongside broader cooperation in trade, investment, technology, infrastructure and other sectors. Bilateral economic interaction has been discussed as part of efforts to expand business contacts and create new opportunities for companies from both countries.

The reported increase in bilateral trade indicates expanding commercial links between Kyrgyzstan and South Korea. Further growth in trade could be supported by increased business contacts, investment cooperation, and the development of new areas of economic interaction between the two countries.