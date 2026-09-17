Kazakhstan eyes $255M in potential exports to Canadian market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Kazakhstan has identified potential exports to Canada across 45 product categories worth about $255 million, Kazakh Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev said.

According to the ministry's press service, Shakkaliyev made the remarks during a phone conversation with Canada's Minister of International Trade, Maninder Sidhu.

"We have prepared a list of potential Kazakh export goods across 45 product categories worth about $255 million. We are ready to work with the Canadian side to identify specific mechanisms for promoting these products in the Canadian market," Shakkaliyev said.

He added that Kazakhstan could serve as a platform for Canadian partners to access the markets of China and other countries in the region. More than 160 joint ventures with Canadian capital currently operate in Kazakhstan. The sides noted that the current volume of bilateral trade does not yet reflect the potential for cooperation.

Shakkaliyev proposed launching flagship joint projects and preparing a joint action plan between Kazakhstan and Canada with specific priorities and projects.

The sides also discussed opportunities under the "Made with Canada" approach and expanding the presence of Canadian products in Kazakhstan.

Particular attention was paid to cooperation in nuclear energy. The Canadian side proposed exchanging experience in small modular reactor projects, including the Darlington SMR project, as well as CANDU technology. The sides also discussed potential participation by Canadian companies in Kazakhstan's nuclear energy development plans.

Critical minerals and mining were identified as another area for cooperation. The sides discussed moving from raw-material cooperation toward processing and production of higher value-added products.

In agriculture, the sides considered the use of Canadian agricultural technologies to increase productivity and improve the efficiency of water and other resource use, as well as opportunities to develop agricultural processing.

"Canadian agri-tech companies can help increase yields with less use of fertilizer and water, which will contribute to your food security," Sidhu said.

The sides also discussed expanding cooperation in the aerospace sector, including firefighting aviation and the use of Canadian aircraft and technologies.

Investment cooperation was another focus of the talks. The sides agreed to continue preliminary work on a possible Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (FIPA). According to the Canadian side, such a mechanism could support investment cooperation, particularly in mining, agriculture and sectors linked to international supply chains.

The sides also noted the potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) to further diversify foreign trade. Kazakhstan proposed considering the development of an economic strategy for Canada's engagement with Central Asian countries, taking into account Canada's experience with its Indo-Pacific Strategy.

The sides agreed to prepare a joint economic plan setting out priority areas, trade facilitation measures, investment cooperation and sector-specific projects.

Shakkaliyev invited Sidhu to attend Digital Bridge and the Astana International Forum. The Canadian side, in turn, invited the Kazakh minister to continue talks in Canada, including during the PDAC mining conference.