Ashgabat hosts C5+1 seminar on AI, data centers, digital security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Ashgabat hosted a C5+1 seminar focused on AI, data centers, satellite communications, and cybersecurity.

This was reflected in a press release published by the Turkmen Foreign Ministry on September 17. According to the Ministry, the seminar, titled “C5+1: Reliable Artificial Intelligence and Digitalization,” was held on September 15-16.

According to the publication, representatives of government agencies from Central Asian countries and the United States, international technology companies, and experts took part in the event.

Participants discussed the deployment of modern digital solutions, the security and resilience of digital infrastructure and the protection of critical information infrastructure.

The agenda also covered the development of artificial intelligence, satellite communications and spectrum management, as well as the creation and operation of data centers.

Parties exchanged views on international cooperation and financing for digital technology projects and discussed prospects for further cooperation in digitalization and the secure development of emerging technologies, the report added.

For reference, the C5+1 format brings together the United States and the five Central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Established in 2015 as a platform for addressing regional security, economic and environmental issues, the format has gradually expanded its agenda to include trade, transport connectivity, investment, critical minerals and technology. The expansion reflects a broader shift toward practical economic cooperation, with the format increasingly addressing areas linked to regional connectivity, supply chains and technological development.

Digitalization has also emerged as a growing area of cooperation across Central Asia as countries seek to modernize public services, strengthen digital infrastructure and expand technology-driven economic activity. Regional initiatives have increasingly focused on e-commerce, digital trade, fintech, cybersecurity, digital identity and cross-border digital services, while governments are also developing infrastructure and regulatory frameworks for artificial intelligence and data-driven technologies. The development of data centers, cloud and communications infrastructure, digital skills and cybersecurity capabilities is becoming increasingly important as Central Asian economies seek to strengthen regional connectivity and participate more actively in emerging digital markets.

Turkmenistan is developing its own digital policy framework alongside these regional trends. The country is implementing its Digital Economy Development Program for 2026-2028 and has begun work on a National Artificial Intelligence Strategy with UNDP support. The process covers areas including digital infrastructure, data ecosystems, governance, responsible AI adoption and digital skills. Against this background, the focus of the C5+1 seminar in Ashgabat on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data centers, satellite communications, and other digital technologies reflects the broader transition from basic digitalization toward the development of infrastructure and institutional capacity needed for advanced technologies.