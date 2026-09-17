Garabagh Victory paved way for realization of Zangezur Corridor - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Six years ago, Azerbaijan's Garabagh Victory—our shared source of pride and honor—laid the foundation for a new geopolitical reality in the region, President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the Fifth Meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States.

"This Victory paved the way for the realization of the Zangezur Corridor—a historical gateway connecting our countries economically, logistically, and strategically. Taking this opportunity, I express my gratitude to the countries you represent for the support provided in the reconstruction and restoration of our liberated territories. These initiatives are met with deep appreciation and gratitude by the Azerbaijani people," the address notes.

The 5th meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) began on September 17 at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku. The event is being held under the chairmanship of Colonel-General Ramil Usubov, Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan.