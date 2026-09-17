Uzbekistan, Finland seek to turn business interest into new projects

Photo: The Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Uzbekistan and Finland discussed ways to attract more Finnish companies to the Uzbek market and develop new investment projects.

This was stated in a statement issued by Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade following a meeting between Deputy Minister Akram Aliyev and Finland’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Johanna Maria Ogren, during which the prospects for expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation were discussed.

According to the Ministry, in the course of the meeting, the sides reviewed opportunities to attract Finnish companies to new projects in Uzbekistan and strengthen direct ties between the two countries’ business communities.

Additionally, officials noted growing interest among Finnish businesses in the Uzbek market and discussed ways to make greater use of existing mechanisms for bilateral economic cooperation.

Particular attention was given to the Intergovernmental Commission and sector-specific business forums as platforms for developing business contacts and identifying potential investment projects.

“The sides confirmed their readiness to advance concrete joint projects and further strengthen a long-term, mutually beneficial partnership,” the ministry said.

Moreover, the meeting focused on maintaining regular dialogue between Uzbek and Finnish business communities and creating opportunities for companies from both countries to explore new areas of cooperation.

The Intergovernmental Commission and industry-specific forums are expected to provide additional channels for discussing investment proposals and developing direct contacts between companies.

Following the talks, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing specific joint initiatives and strengthening bilateral trade, economic and investment ties.

The meeting marked another step in Uzbekistan’s efforts to expand economic engagement with Finland and translate growing business interest into practical investment cooperation.