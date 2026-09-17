Kyrgyzstan, S. Korea advance talks on pension and social insurance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Kyrgyzstan and South Korea are working to complete negotiations on an intergovernmental agreement on social insurance and pension provision.

According to the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan, the issue was discussed during a meeting between President Sadyr Japarov and Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Cho Jung-sik in Seoul.

"The President emphasized the need to complete the negotiations as soon as possible and prepare for the signing of the intergovernmental Agreement on Social Insurance and Pension Provision between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Korea, which will ensure reliable social protection for workers," the statement said.

Sadyr Japarov noted that the dynamic growth in the number of Kyrgyz citizens working in South Korea requires further improvement of the bilateral legal framework in the field of social security.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan and South Korea have been expanding bilateral cooperation in economic, humanitarian and social spheres. The movement of workers between the two countries has also created a need for coordination of social security mechanisms, including pension-related rights and social insurance arrangements.

The completion of the agreement could establish clearer mechanisms for social insurance and pension rights for citizens working in the two countries. It could also strengthen the legal framework governing social protection within the broader development of Kyrgyzstan–South Korea relations.