Azerbaijan Airlines completes inaugural flight to Aktobe, its sixth destination in Kazakhstan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Azerbaijan Airlines, part of AZCON Holding, has launched its first flight to Aktobe, Kazakhstan, bringing the number of cities it serves in the country to six.

According to the press service of Azerbaijan Airlines, regular flights on the Baku–Aktobe–Baku route operate three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The direct service supports business and tourism links between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, making travel between the two countries more convenient.

Located in western Kazakhstan, Aktobe is one of the country’s major industrial and economic centres. The surrounding region combines a rich cultural and historical heritage with distinctive natural landscapes. Attractions include the Aktolagay chalk mountains, the Barkhan sands, the Kargaly Reservoir, and numerous historic and sacred sites. The destination offers opportunities for both business travellers and visitors looking to explore the culture, history and nature of western Kazakhstan.

Following the launch of services to Shymkent and Atyrau earlier this year, Aktobe marks another step in Azerbaijan’s national carrier’s expansion across Central Asia. The new route also enables passengers from Kazakhstan to connect via Baku to other international destinations in the airline’s network.

Tickets are available through Azerbaijan Airlines’ official website and mobile app, as well as the airline’s sales offices and accredited travel agencies.