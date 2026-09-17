Baku hosts key conference on preserving historical religious sites

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. A conference titled “Preservation of Historical and Religious Monuments: Challenges and Prospects,” organized jointly by the Ministry of Culture and the State Committee for Relations with Religious Organizations, is taking place in Baku, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

The conference is attended by Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, Chairman of the State Committee for Relations with Religious Organizations Ramin Mammadov, members of the Azerbaijani Parliament, rectors of higher education institutions, representatives of government agencies, and experts in the field.

The main topics of discussion at the event include the preservation, protection, and restoration of historical and religious monuments in Azerbaijan; the identification of existing challenges in this area; and ongoing efforts to preserve the national, cultural, and religious heritage for future generations.

The conference will feature an exchange of views on cooperation among government agencies, religious communities, and scientific and educational institutions in the preservation of historical and religious monuments, the application of modern approaches to their study and restoration, and prospects for further work in this area.

Will be updated