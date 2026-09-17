President Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of 5th Meeting of Secretaries of Security Councils of member states of Organization of Turkic States

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the participants of the Fifth Meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States.

The text of the address was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

"Dear participants of the event,

I extend my heartfelt greetings to you on the occasion of the Fifth Meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States in the city of Baku. Welcome to Azerbaijan! It is a source of great satisfaction that this prestigious event is being organized in Azerbaijan for the first time.

Common ethnic roots, language, culture, and traditions unite our brotherly peoples as one strong family. Formalizing our natural alliance, the Organization of Turkic States stands as a vivid example of the unity and effective cooperation of our friendly and brotherly countries, spanning a broad geography and possessing vast political and economic potential.

Today, the Turkic world has entered a period of development. The conditions of peace, tranquility, and stability prevailing in our countries, along with the successfully pursued development processes, represent a great achievement for our peoples and states.

Six years ago, Azerbaijan's Garabagh Victory—our shared source of pride and honor—laid the foundation for a new geopolitical reality in the region. At the same time, this Victory paved the way for the realization of the Zangezur Corridor—a historical gateway connecting our countries economically, logistically, and strategically. Taking this opportunity, I express my gratitude to the countries you represent for the support provided in the reconstruction and restoration of our liberated territories. These initiatives are met with deep appreciation and gratitude by the Azerbaijani people.

Our unwavering friendship and brotherhood are among the primary factors defining the growing international standing and potential of our united family—the Organization of Turkic States—and the Organization's transformation into one of the world's powerful geopolitical centers.

Within the framework of its chairmanship of the Organization of Turkic States, Azerbaijan spares no effort to further strengthen unity and solidarity among our countries, realize the broad potential of our cooperation, and contribute to the sustainable development, peace, and security of our region as a whole. The Declaration adopted at last year's Gabala Summit serves as an important roadmap encompassing close cooperation and integration among member states in the political, economic, energy, humanitarian, military, and security spheres.

Under our chairmanship, we are striving to develop the Middle Corridor—a vital transport and logistics project connecting Europe and Asia that contributes to the prosperity of the Turkic states—including the Zangezur Corridor and other transport links.

One of the landmark events coinciding with our chairmanship of the Organization of Turkic States is the holding of Turkic World Week in Azerbaijan, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress.

Taking this opportunity, I express my deep respect to the esteemed leaders of the Organization's member states and convey my gratitude for their addresses to the Congress and for their continuous support for the efforts of the Republic of Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Organization of Turkic States.

Dear participants of the event,

In the modern world, alongside traditional threats, new challenges to humanity—including cyber threats—are emerging, new hotbeds of instability are forming, and a crisis of international law is being observed. All of these make it imperative to define our shared agenda for addressing regional and global problems, formulate our unified stance on crucial issues, and coordinate our activities across all areas. The military exercises we conduct on a bilateral basis contribute to our cooperation in the field of defense, vividly reaffirming once again the strategic nature of our interstate relations.

Cooperation between the security councils of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States demonstrates that the integration process of the Turkic world is not limited merely to the political, economic, and cultural spheres, but also has a long-term strategic character.

The regular gathering of the Secretaries of the Security Councils to exchange views on topical security issues is of exceptional importance in terms of identifying common global and regional threats and risks and exploring ways to neutralize them. Elevating the security dialogue across the space of the Organization of Turkic States to an entirely new level, it serves to help form a common security architecture. Indeed, issues such as combating international terrorism, transboundary organized crime, illicit drug trafficking, religious extremism, hybrid threats, and protecting critical infrastructure are matters that no single state can resolve alone. For this reason, as a vital coordination mechanism, a great responsibility rests upon the security councils.

I am confident that the discussions to be held on the important issues on the agenda during the Meeting, as well as the initiatives and proposals to be put forward, will make a significant contribution to the peace and secure future of our countries, turning the Turkic world into a more resilient and unshakable force in the face of global threats.

I wish the Meeting every success," the address reads.