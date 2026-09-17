Azerbaijan's SOFAZ and Brookfield explore new investment opportunities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan and Brookfield have discussed developing their existing cooperation and exploring new joint investment opportunities.

This was announced by the press service of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ).

According to the fund, the discussions took place during SOFAZ Executive Director Israfil Mammadov’s business trip to Canada.

As part of the visit, Mammadov attended the Canada Investment Summit 2026 in Toronto on September 14–15 and held a number of meetings with the heads of leading institutional investors.

Hosted by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and organized in partnership with institutions including the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments), the summit brought together global investors, executives of Canadian companies and public-sector representatives. Discussions focused on mobilizing long-term capital, promoting new investment opportunities, increasing investment in productive assets, and strengthening economic growth and resilience.

During the visit, Mammadov met with the heads of leading Canadian institutional investors, including Canada Development Investment Corporation (CDEV) President and CEO Elizabeth Wademan, CPP Investments President and CEO John Graham, PSP Investments Chief Investment Officer Patrick Charbonneau, and Canada Infrastructure Bank President and CEO Yannick Bisson. The meetings covered Canada’s investment environment, emerging investment trends in global markets, attracting public and private capital to strategic projects, and investment prospects in the energy transition and infrastructure sectors.

Mammadov also held a number of meetings with government officials. During meetings with Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy, the parties exchanged views on the region’s investment environment, priority economic sectors and opportunities available to international investors.

During a meeting with Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, the sides discussed prospects for developing economic and investment ties between the two countries, as well as opportunities for cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Mammadov also met with Brookfield Chairman and Vice Chairman of Toronto-Dominion Bank Frank McKenna, as well as Brookfield CEO Bruce Flatt. The meetings focused on the investment environment in global private markets, capital allocation to real assets, and long-term investment opportunities, particularly in infrastructure and energy. The sides also exchanged views on the impact of digitalization and growing energy demand on global investment markets, as well as developing existing cooperation between SOFAZ and Brookfield and exploring new joint investment opportunities.

During meetings with Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) and Malaysia’s Employees Provident Fund (EPF/KWSP), the parties exchanged views on the outlook for global financial markets, portfolio diversification and the investment strategies of major institutional investors.