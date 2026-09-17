Azerbaijani MPs set to observe Russia’s State Duma elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. A group of members of the Azerbaijani Parliament will visit Russia on September 18 to observe the State Duma elections.

This was reported by the Public Relations Office of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

In addition, it was noted that Azerbaijan Amirasanov, chairman of the parliamentary committee, along with lawmakers Fatma Yildirim, Anar Mamedov, and Eyvaz Gurbanov, will observe the electoral process in Moscow, while Sabir Hajiyev will do so in St. Petersburg.

The deputies will familiarize themselves with the conditions at the polling stations and will observe the voting and vote-counting processes.

Elections to the State Duma in Russia will take place from September 18 through 20. All 450 seats in the State Duma will be up for election. Deputies will be elected to a five-year term.