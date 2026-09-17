Uzbekistan turns to WEF to expand global business and investment ties

Photo: The Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Uzbekistan is seeking to expand its engagement with the World Economic Forum to promote the country’s economic reforms, investment opportunities, and business initiatives among global companies and financial institutions.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, following a meeting between Deputy Minister Akram Aliyev and Dietrich N. John, a representative of the World Economic Forum, on September 15.

According to the Ministry, in the course of the meeting, the sides explored opportunities to use WEF platforms to present Uzbekistan’s ongoing reforms and investment opportunities to leading international businesses and financial institutions.

The discussions also focused on increasing the participation of Uzbek companies in WEF events and creating direct connections with global business leaders, investors and potential strategic partners.

“Uzbekistan is ready to make broader use of the World Economic Forum’s platforms to promote its economic initiatives and strengthen engagement with the international business community,” the ministry said.

Greater participation in WEF activities could provide Uzbek companies with additional opportunities to present their projects and establish contacts with international investors and business leaders.

Moreover, the sides discussed prospects for expanding Uzbekistan’s presence across the Forum’s platforms and increasing the visibility of the country’s economic initiatives among international stakeholders.

The meeting comes as Uzbekistan seeks to strengthen its integration into the global economy and expand international business and investment ties.

Following the talks, the parties reaffirmed their readiness to leverage the World Economic Forum’s platforms to strengthen Uzbekistan’s role in the global economic agenda and deepen engagement with the international business community.