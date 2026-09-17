South Korea seeks to expand AI and technology co-op with Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. South Korea intends to expand cooperation with Kyrgyzstan in artificial intelligence and advanced technologies.

According to the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Cho Jeong-sik said this during a meeting with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov in Seoul.

“Cho Jung-sik noted the rapid development of Kyrgyzstan’s economy under the outstanding leadership of Sadyr Japarov and expressed readiness to expand bilateral cooperation. He identified artificial intelligence, advanced technologies, energy and healthcare among the priority areas,” the statement said.

Furthermore, Cho Jung-sik expressed the readiness of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea to support further expansion of cooperation between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan and South Korea have been developing bilateral ties across economic, technological, energy, healthcare and other areas. The two countries have also been discussing ways to broaden practical cooperation and strengthen contacts between their respective institutions and businesses.

The inclusion of AI and advanced technologies among the priority areas could open additional avenues for cooperation in digitalization, technology transfer, innovation and the development of relevant skills. Cooperation in energy and healthcare could provide further opportunities for applying Korean technological expertise in Kyrgyzstan.