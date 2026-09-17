Bir continues to champion girls' education: 6 more young women head to university via “Arzumuz var!

The Bir ecosystem is continuing its support for the “Arzumuz var!” (We Have a Dream!) scholarship program, jointly implemented with the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs. The initiative empowers young women from Baku and regional areas by preparing them for higher education, fostering personal growth, and guiding their future careers.

In the program's second year, six more driven participants have secured university placements. Maryam Rzayeva will study Statistics at UNEC, Zarifa Abdulkhaliqova will study Biology at Karabakh University, Shabnam Zulfiyeva will major in Translation at BSU, and Aynur Shikhverdiyeva will pursue Preschool Education at ASPU. Zeynab Karimli and Nazrin Abbasova will both major in Aquatic Bioresources and Aquaculture at Western Caspian University. Hailing from Bina, Buzovna, Qusar, and Aghjabadi, four of these scholars earned tuition-free education, while two are fully sponsored by the Bir ecosystem.

“Investing in girls' education is an investment in the future,” said Farid Hidayatzade, representing the Bir ecosystem. “For us, “Arzumuz var!” is more than an educational opportunity. It is a powerful platform designed to help girls discover their potential, make independent decisions, and confidently take their rightful place in society. The opportunities provided today will shape a highly prepared generation tomorrow.”

Jeyran Rahmatullayeva, Chief of Staff of the State Committee, emphasized the initiative's impact: “Alongside our partners, we have successfully implemented the 'Support for Girls' Education' project since 2021 to ensure high-potential girls have access to higher education. Today, I congratulate all the young women who earned their university placements through the “Arzumuz var!” program – a vital branch of this project executed jointly with the Bir ecosystem – and wish them continued success in their academic journeys.”

The backing extends well beyond university admission. Throughout the academic year, scholarship recipients receive mentorship and hands-on training in stress management, public speaking, and time management. Equipped with the essential tech to enhance their digital skills, participants also gain valuable exposure to real-world professional environments.

Moving forward, the program will focus heavily on continuous personal and professional development. Opportunities will be created for the young women to master new skills, secure competitive internships, and confidently shape their career paths. The momentum is already building: seven more participants from Ismayilli, Gakh, Lankaran, Qusar, and Khojaly are currently preparing for next year's entrance exams. Meanwhile, last year's five scholars have begun their second academic year, with the Bir ecosystem continuingto back their educational journeys every step of the way.

Bir is the Caucasus’ first fully integrated digital ecosystem that fundamentally changes the daily service usage behaviors of individual and corporate customers in Azerbaijan. Bringing together the country's leading brands – the Birbank digital mobile banking app, the Birmarket e-commerce platform, Milliön payment terminals, and the m10 digital wallet—the ecosystem launched in 2025 currently serves over 5 million customers. Thanks to broad infrastructure capabilities, as well as strategic partnerships established with Trendyol Azerbaijan and BakıKart, Bir lays the foundation for Azerbaijan's first and largest digital ecosystem.

Read more: bir.az