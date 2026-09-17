OTS is an organization with great international authority - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. The Organization of Turkic States is an organization with great international authority, President Ilham Aliyev said as he received security officials of OTS member states.

The head of state noted that this is because the issues discussed in various formats address the international agenda, international security, multiculturalism, trade, transport, and humanitarian cooperation in general.

To note, on September 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the National Security Council of the Republic of Türkiye Okay Memiş, Secretary of the Security Council under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Viktor Makhmudov, Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic Adilet Orozbekov, Deputy Chairwoman of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva, and Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Mehmet Ağa.