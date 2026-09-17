Potential of OTS member states is quite substantial - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. The overall sentiment among the leaders of the member states is specifically aimed at strengthening the role and position of the OTS on the international stage. All the necessary capabilities are there for this, President Ilham Aliyev said as he received security officials of OTS member states.

“The potential of our countries is quite substantial and continues to grow. We are located across a vast geographical expanse,” the head of state added.

To note, on September 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the National Security Council of the Republic of Türkiye Okay Memiş, Secretary of the Security Council under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Viktor Makhmudov, Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic Adilet Orozbekov, Deputy Chairwoman of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva, and Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Mehmet Ağa.